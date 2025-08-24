JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 320

Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 325 to GBX 320 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 431.67.
Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.
