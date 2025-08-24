Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,100

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 3,800 to GBX 4,100 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 3,850 to GBX 4,000 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Admiral Group to GBX 260 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,700 to GBX 3,050 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,852.50.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ADM

Admiral Group Stock Down 0.6%

Insiders Place Their Bets

ADM stock opened at GBX 3,656 on Thursday. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,383 and a 12-month high of GBX 3,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,374.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,186.31. The company has a market cap of £11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.18.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Michael Brierley purchased 28 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,272 per share, for a total transaction of £916.16. Also, insider Mike Rogers purchased 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,553 per share, for a total transaction of £119,025.50. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Admiral Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Admiral Group plc is an established financial services provider offering motor, household, travel and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products, trading in five countries, namely the UK, France, Italy, Spain and the US. Founded in 1993, Admiral has grown to become an established multinational and multi-product insurer and is proud to be Wales’ only FTSE 100 Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.