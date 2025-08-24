Matthew Davies Acquires 1,249 Shares of Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Davies purchased 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,600 per share, with a total value of £19,984.

Greggs Stock Performance

Shares of LON GRG opened at GBX 1,631 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. Greggs plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,499 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,723.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,854.08.

Get Greggs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,040 to GBX 3,060 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,330 target price on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,660 target price on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greggs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,016.67.

Greggs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,600 shops nationwide and approximately 33,000 employees across the business.

As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.