Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 27th (NASDAQ:LOKVU)

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V’s (NASDAQ:LOKVU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 27th. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 28th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

LOKVU opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOKVU. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at about $2,520,000.

We are a blank check company incorporated on November 27, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

