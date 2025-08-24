Molecular Partners (MOLN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its H1 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming H1 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Molecular Partners Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of MOLN stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Molecular Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops designed ankyrin repeat proteins therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases in Switzerland. The company develops MP0317, a CD40 agonist designed to activate immune cells within the tumor microenvironment by anchoring to fibroblast activation protein that is in Phase I clinical trial; and MP0533, a novel tetra-specific T cell-engaging DARPin for acute myeloid leukemia.

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.