Molecular Partners (MOLN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its H1 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming H1 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.
Molecular Partners Trading Up 5.9%
Shares of MOLN stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00.
Molecular Partners Company Profile
