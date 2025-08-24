Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 60 price target on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 60.

LON GSF opened at GBX 60.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £313.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.54 and a beta of 0.31. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 42.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 69.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported GBX 1.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 80.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gore Street Energy Storage Fund will post 2.9007634 EPS for the current year.

About Us: Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc is London’s first listed energy storage fund, launched in 2018. The Company is the only UK-listed energy storage fund with a diversified portfolio across five grid networks. The Company is one of the principal owners and operators of battery storage facilities in Great Britain and Ireland and owns and operates facilities in Western Mainland Europe and the US.

