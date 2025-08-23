Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $27,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 352,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $293.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $339.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.76.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

