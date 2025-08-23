Cadence Bank Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $711,387,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,386 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,086 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,411 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Arete began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Arete Research raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.21.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $206.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.72. The company has a market cap of $187.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

