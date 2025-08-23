BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,226,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.3% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $205,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $338.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 target price (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.67.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,540,070.44. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total value of $245,968.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,013.72. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $294.00 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.90 and a twelve month high of $317.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%.The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

