Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Announces $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.825 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Waste Management has a payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Waste Management to earn $8.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $226.9430 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.28 and a 200-day moving average of $229.77. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $199.69 and a 1-year high of $242.58.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 126.9% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.