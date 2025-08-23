Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 144 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Phoenix Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 1.2% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,191,344,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 62,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.07.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $299.0190 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.96. The company has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.69 and a 12-month high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

