Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Ryan Taylor Sells 9,211 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Taylor sold 9,211 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $1,434,613.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 343,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,502,928.50. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PLTR stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.77. The company has a market capitalization of $376.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.15, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

