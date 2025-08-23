Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Ryan Taylor Sells 11,026 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Taylor sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $1,669,005.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 352,729 shares in the company, valued at $53,392,588.73. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $158.74 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $190.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.59 billion, a PE ratio of 529.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.77.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,307,457,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,543,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,216 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,232,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,879,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

