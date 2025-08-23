Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $571.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $583.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $557.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.