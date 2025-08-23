Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $49.66 and last traded at $49.49, with a volume of 45055019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. TD Cowen began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. HSBC lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Phillip Securities lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Get Bank of America alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $366.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 860,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,797,000 after acquiring an additional 226,246 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 89,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 12,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.