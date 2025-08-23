Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,421,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,197,342 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.06% of Pfizer worth $80,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 141,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.8250 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

