Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 103.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE UNP opened at $227.4770 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

