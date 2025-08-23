Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $226.9430 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.69 and a twelve month high of $242.58.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

