Haverford Trust Co Sells 1,293 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Haverford Trust Co decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,852 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.2% of Haverford Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $222,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ariston Services Group lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 839 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 472,710 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $247,582,000 after purchasing an additional 55,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leslie Global Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $307.0980 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.57. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $278.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 price target (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,390. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

