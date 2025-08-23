Phoenix Wealth Advisors Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Phoenix Wealth Advisors cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average is $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $651,547.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,766,689.20. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,543 shares in the company, valued at $20,281,257.36. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,118 shares of company stock worth $8,847,167. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

