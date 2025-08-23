Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 223.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 536,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,128 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $89,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $233.2060 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.56 and a 200 day moving average of $198.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $248.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

