Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 3,735 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,097,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.7% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $342,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $1,324,961,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 39,039.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,092,645,000 after buying an additional 3,488,982 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,917,993,000 after buying an additional 1,344,954 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,935,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,570,511,000 after buying an additional 895,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,327 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.38.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $313.8010 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.72. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

