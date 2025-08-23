Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 2,419 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $149.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $179.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

