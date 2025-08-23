BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 436 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $76,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $158.5140 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $149.91 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $371.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. This represents a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,181 shares of company stock worth $18,761,172. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

