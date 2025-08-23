Caitlin John LLC Has $280,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Caitlin John LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.5%

QQQ stock opened at $571.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $557.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.81. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $583.32.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.