Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,544,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,503,787,000 after purchasing an additional 365,537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,096,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,015,557,000 after acquiring an additional 907,184 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mastercard by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,378 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 65,631.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,508,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213,123 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,269 shares of company stock worth $30,634,699. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MA. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.93.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE MA opened at $598.1480 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $540.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $461.90 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $564.03 and a 200-day moving average of $555.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

