Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.520-2.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.617. The company issued revenue guidance of $703.2 billion-$709.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.2 billion. Walmart also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.580-0.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $96.8190 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.07.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $1,855,781.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,412,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,737,000.84. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total transaction of $380,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,060,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,997,734.20. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,841 shares of company stock valued at $8,565,205. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Graney & King LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Puff Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

