Forest Avenue Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,953 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for approximately 9.4% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $69,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vistra by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 74,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in Vistra by 29.0% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 748,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,950,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $5,650,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 88,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,505.12. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $4,291,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 75,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,037,649.82. The trade was a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $18,579,650. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $190.2960 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.90 and a 12-month high of $216.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.34.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

VST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $145.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.93.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

