Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of DUK opened at $124.2140 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.20 and a 52-week high of $127.85. The company has a market capitalization of $96.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

