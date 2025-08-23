SVB Wealth LLC Sells 9,957 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,957 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 710.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 440,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,627,000 after purchasing an additional 385,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $299.0190 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.69 and a twelve month high of $341.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.74 and a 200-day moving average of $286.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.07.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

