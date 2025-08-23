SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock $BLK

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in BlackRock by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 100,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,479,000 after purchasing an additional 74,531 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1,330.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,205 shares in the company, valued at $21,617,148. The trade was a 48.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total value of $16,641,167.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 263,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,002,472.28. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $1,147.8720 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,086.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $992.76. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,171.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,151.21.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

