Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $14,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

