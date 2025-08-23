Haverford Trust Co Acquires 1,726 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,452,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,088 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,987,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,654,189,000 after purchasing an additional 726,299 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Visa by 38,416.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,173,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Visa by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,321,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,210,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,796,415 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,045,149,000 after purchasing an additional 164,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Up 1.6%
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $349.3180 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.31 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $640.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.92 and a 200-day moving average of $347.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.84.
Insider Activity
In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,127 shares of company stock valued at $28,340,553. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
