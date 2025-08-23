Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after buying an additional 23,465,278 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $3,972,807,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after buying an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,256,000 after buying an additional 2,551,899 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 17,550,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,207,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,572 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $295.9920 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $301.29. The firm has a market cap of $813.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.46.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

