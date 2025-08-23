Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $149.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $179.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.