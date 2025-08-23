Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupe la Francaise raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 12,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 4.6% during the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 53,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 55.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 166,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,527,000 after purchasing an additional 59,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.8% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $555.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $534.30 and its 200-day moving average is $513.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The stock has a market cap of $169.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.