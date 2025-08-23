Lionshead Wealth Management LLC Has $996,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Lionshead Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,842 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC grew its position in Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock opened at $340.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.60. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.59 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 196.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.33.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 599,724 shares of company stock worth $213,126,501 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. China Renaissance reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

