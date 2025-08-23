Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Holdings Raised by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,747,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,179 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $464,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $458.42 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $465.63. The company has a market capitalization of $183.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

