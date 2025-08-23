Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $252.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.37 and a 200 day moving average of $231.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.