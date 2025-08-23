Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Intuit by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Intuit by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Intuit by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 45,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $797.62.

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total transaction of $689,397.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,704.10. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $662.66 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $757.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $674.34. The company has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

