Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HD. TD Securities cut Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

Get Home Depot alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $412.9960 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $410.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $374.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.57.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,672 shares of company stock worth $16,827,675 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.