Groupe la Francaise Acquires 22,015 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Groupe la Francaise lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $37,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 478.1% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.7% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.6% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 7,893 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.64, for a total value of $3,935,765.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,565.68. This represents a 37.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,839 shares of company stock worth $7,896,972. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $476.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $504.42 and a 200-day moving average of $522.06.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

