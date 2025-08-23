Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $318.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.65. The stock has a market cap of $521.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $318.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

