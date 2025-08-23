Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $4.25 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 35.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,672 shares of company stock worth $16,827,675. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $412.9960 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $374.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.52.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

