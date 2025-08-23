Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,745 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,148,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,824,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,794 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,942,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $573,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,499 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $578,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529,065 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,002,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,018,000 after acquiring an additional 290,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,786,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,741,000 after acquiring an additional 553,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $814,935.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,600. The trade was a 9.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,275.32. The trade was a 20.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,842 shares of company stock worth $3,896,180. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of KMI stock opened at $26.6680 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

