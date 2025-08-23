Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Accenture worth $129,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 189,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,162,000 after acquiring an additional 95,979 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 185,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,971,000 after acquiring an additional 119,859 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 289,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.08.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $258.8940 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $236.67 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

