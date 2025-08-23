Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $6.62 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,527 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132,168 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,357,000 after purchasing an additional 660,028 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $59.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $59.67. The company has a market cap of $171.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.01.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

