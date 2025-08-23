Phoenix Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.4% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average is $54.01. The stock has a market cap of $171.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $59.67.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

