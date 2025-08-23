Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,263,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 99,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,306,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,781,000 after purchasing an additional 159,727 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,555.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 49,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 46,401 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $95.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $99.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average is $94.58.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3088 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.