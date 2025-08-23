SVB Wealth LLC Has $19.40 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.8% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,332,000 after acquiring an additional 110,772 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Melius started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $111.1220 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $473.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.24 and its 200-day moving average is $108.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

